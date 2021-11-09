By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its state units and morchas to complete organisational meetings, tasks delegated in the party's recently held national executive meet and to ensure double dose vaccination by visiting door to door by December 31.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Trace Driver of Car Whose Passenger Asked for Mukesh Ambani’s Residence ‘Antilia’ Location.

As the majority of the tasks are aimed to keeping in mind the elections in five states, the party has asked the state executive committees to hold its meeting before November 22. The district executive committee meeting should be held before December 6 whereas all mandal executive meetings should be concluded before December 21.

The training programs should be conducted in every district and mandal meetings should also be held before December 21, stated the communication sent out to top leadership.

Also Read | Punjab Drugs Crisis: Man Held For Possessing 55 kg Opium in Jalandhar.

"The first collective state executive of all morchas is to be held before December 31," reads the communication sent out by party's general secretary Arun Singh.

The party has directed states to carry out door-to-door drive to achieve double dose vaccination for all under Sewa hi Sangathan program.

Also, the birth anniversary of late PM Atal Behari Vajpayee is celebrated as good governance day every year on December 25. The party has directed state units to organise Kavi sammelans and other programs.

For Mann ki Baat, the party has directed the cadre to ensure the expansion of its reach in a time-bound manner.

"The expansion (listening to Mann Ki Baat) should be at every shakti kendra and at least 50 per cent booths should be achieved by Jan 2022 with a target of achieving 100 per cent booth coverage by May 2022," reads the communication by the party.

Taking a cue from the PM's address at the national executive, the party has harped on the job of recognising the cadre who made BJP the party it is today.

"BJP became the largest political party in the world only because of the sacrifices and contribution of the then Jansangh leaders and workers from the early days of the party. Comprehensive information and motivational actions of such leaders are to be uploaded in Kamal Pushp, a feature in the Namo app by November this year," reads the communication. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)