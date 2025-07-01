Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 1 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala on Tuesday set up a three-member panel to study the problems of paddy farmers in Kerala including that of paddy procurement and submit a report about the same to the Centre.

The panel, comprising party veteran and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, party state general secretary C Krishnakumar and Karshaka Morcha state president Shaji R Nair, would meet paddy farmers in each district and collect details from them directly, a party statement said.

Experts in the field of agriculture are also part of the committee.

The decision to set up the panel was taken by the BJP core committee chaired by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The party delegation would visit Thrissur, Palakkad and Alappuzha districts on July 3, 4 and 6 respectively to meet farmers, it said.

The BJP's goal is to ensure the central government's direct intervention in rice procurement, the statement further said.

The initiative is to help paddy farmers in the southern state, who are in debt due to the state government's failure to procure paddy from farmers and allocate them money.

Based on the report, Chandrasekhar will meet concerned union ministers and try to resolve the issue, the statement added.

