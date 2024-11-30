Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI):The announcement of a four-day winter session for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly has sparked sharp criticism from the BJP, with the party accusing the Congress government of avoiding accountability.

Randhir Sharma, Media Department In-charge and BJP MLA, on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu-led government, alleging that the decision reflects the government's reluctance to face opposition scrutiny.

While addressing the media in Shimla, he also questioned the impartiality of the Assembly Speaker, claiming that his actions suggest a bias in favor of the government.

Sharma criticised the truncated winter session, calling it a deliberate attempt to avoid answering pressing questions. "The Congress government has caused disgrace to Himachal Pradesh across the country with its decisions. To avoid answering the questions of the opposition, they have now called a session of only four days," Sharma said.

He dismissed any justification for the short session, adding, "They might argue that the monsoon session was extended, but they forget that the budget session was also shortened. This is a clear pattern of evading accountability."

Sharma asserted that the BJP would not be deterred by the reduced session length and would ensure that the government is held accountable. "Even in these four days, we will surround the government with full strength on every issue," he stated.

In a sharp critique of the Assembly Speaker, Sharma said that the post demands impartiality and dignity, which he alleged is being compromised. "The statements of the Assembly Speaker make it seem like he is working at the behest of the government. Earlier, he said he had 'beheaded six and three heads are under the saw.' Now, he claims the case of nine BJP MLAs is with him," Sharma remarked.

The BJP leader suggested that these remarks are politically motivated, particularly in the context of the membership issue of the six MLAs appointed as Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS). "This appears to be a tactic to intimidate MLAs who have filed a case in the court regarding the CPS issue. However, I hope the Speaker will uphold democratic norms and avoid any action that is undemocratic, illegal or diminishes the dignity of the Assembly," he added.

Sharma also highlighted an incident where BJP MLAs staged a protest in the well of the House, claiming that the Speaker was absent during the event. "No action can be taken on this as the Speaker was not present. This makes it clear that the government is using such issues to scare opposition MLAs," he alleged.

Randhir Sharma targeted the Congress government's plans to celebrate two years in office, calling it unwarranted and baseless. "What exactly is the government celebrating? In two years, there has been no major achievement worth mentioning. The only thing they seem to be celebrating is the dissolution of the Congress Executive, which perhaps is a personal victory for the Chief Minister," he remarked sarcastically.

He added that the BJP has formed a committee to analyze the failures of the Congress government and would soon present its findings to the public. "This government has done little other than dissolving old structures and celebrating minor victories. It is not worth celebrating," he stated.

Responding to the CPS controversy, Sharma pointed out that the matter is still sub-judice. "The Supreme Court has only stayed the case; the final decision is yet to come. The state government should not celebrate small and incomplete victories as if they are grand achievements," he said.

Sharma emphasized that the BJP would continue to hold the Congress government accountable, regardless of the attempts to restrict debate. "The government cannot run away from the opposition's questions. Whether it's four days or four hours, we will raise every issue concerning the people of Himachal Pradesh," he declared.

As the political temperature rises in the cold mountains of Himachal Pradesh, the BJP's stance reflects its resolve to challenge the Congress government at every step, particularly as it prepares to mark two years in office. (ANI)

