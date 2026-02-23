Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Telangana BJP on Sunday came down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his latest statement that Congress cadre in Telangana could mobilise ₹1,000 crore to support the Gandhi family if they ever faced financial instability.

Terming the remark "deeply irresponsible and morally indefensible," BJP State Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge NV Subash said the Chief Minister's statement raises serious ethical and legal questions at a time when Telangana is reeling under financial stress.

"When the state treasury is strained, when welfare promises remain unfulfilled, when government employees and pensioners face delays, and when developmental works are stalled due to lack of funds, how can a sitting Chief Minister casually boast about mobilising ₹1,000 crore for a single political family?" Subash asked.

He said the Chief Minister's statement was not merely political rhetoric, but an alarming reflection of misplaced priorities. "Is this ₹1,000 crore meant to strengthen democracy, or to safeguard a dynasty? Is it to serve the people of Telangana, or to serve the interests of one family facing legal and political challenges?" he questioned.

The BJP alleged that the comment exposes the Congress party's dynastic culture, where governance and public office are secondary to loyalty towards the Gandhi family. Subash said the statement effectively confirms what has long been whispered in political circles -- that power in Congress flows not from democratic consultation, but from allegiance to a single household.

Recalling Revanth Reddy's political journey from the Telugu Desam Party to the Indian National Congress, Subash said questions had been raised even at the time of his elevation as Chief Minister over how senior and long-serving Congress leaders were overlooked.

"Many senior leaders who dedicated decades to the Congress were sidelined. Instead of a transparent and democratic selection process among MLAs, a leadership decision was imposed from above. Today's statement only strengthens the perception that political loyalty to the Gandhi family outweighs merit and seniority in Congress," he said.

The BJP spokesperson further said that for a Chief Minister to publicly claim that party cadre can mobilise ₹1,000 crore sends a troubling message about political funding and accountability. "Where will such an enormous amount come from? Who will contribute? What quid pro quo will follow? The people of Telangana deserve answers," Subash demanded.

He alleged that while farmers await loan waivers, youth await job notifications, women await promised schemes, and employees await dues, the Chief Minister appears more concerned about demonstrating financial allegiance to the Gandhi family.

"This is not about party fundraising. Political parties are free to raise funds within the framework of the law. But when a sitting Chief Minister speaks of raising ₹1,000 crore for a specific political family, it raises legitimate suspicions about the nexus between political power and financial mobilisation," he said.

Subash also said the remark insults Congress cadre in Telangana by portraying them as mere fund collectors for a dynasty rather than political workers committed to public service.

"The Congress culture may normalise sycophancy, but Telangana's self-respecting people do not. The state did not vote for a Chief Minister to act as a fundraiser-in-chief for the Gandhi family," he remarked.

The BJP demanded that Revanth Reddy clarify whether his statement was made in his personal capacity as a party leader or in his official capacity as Chief Minister. "If it were the latter, it amounts to a serious breach of constitutional propriety. Public office cannot be reduced to an instrument of dynastic patronage," Subash said.

The party also urged the Chief Minister to focus on fulfilling electoral assurances and stabilising the state's finances rather than indulging in what it termed "dynasty-driven theatrics."

"Telangana needs governance, not grandstanding. The people expect accountability, transparency, and delivery -- not declarations of financial devotion to one family," Subash added.

The BJP reiterated that it will continue to expose what it described as Congress's culture of dynastic dependence and demand that governance in Telangana remain centred on the welfare of its citizens, not the interests of political elites. (ANI)

