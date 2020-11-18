Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): The country lacks a robust opposition because the BJP is propagating falsehoods and setting the agenda which force the Congress to toe the line, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Tuesday.

"Today, yet again through false propaganda, BJP has put Congress on defensive about its participation in PAGD. The pattern where BJP propagates falsehoods and sets the agenda thereby forcing Congress to toe the same line is why this country lacks robust opposition," Mufti tweeted.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti, in the following tweet said that the abrogation of Article 370 was illegal yet no national party including Congress will admit it publicly due to the lies spread by the BJP.

"It's a fact that abrogation of Article 370 was illegal and was a constitutional guarantee given to J&K. Yet no national party including Congress will admit it publicly due to the lies spread by BJP. We are living in times where demanding constitutional rights is deemed anti-national," Mufti tweeted.

"BJP's propaganda is peddled day and night by pliable channels that dedicate their prime time debates to issues such as 'love jihad, tukde tukde gang and now Gupkar alliance'," she added.

This comes as several BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, targeted the Congress party over their proximity with the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, after which the Congress clarified that it is not part of the alliance.

Taking to Twitter, Shah had on Tuesday asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi if they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration which, he said, insults India's tricolour.

Parties including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), had formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections together.

The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

