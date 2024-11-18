Dumka (Jharkhand), Nov 18 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday accused the BJP of spreading hatred and dividing society in the name of caste, creed and religion and asserted that Jharkhand could progress only under the INDI Alliance.

"The BJP spreads hatred and divide society in the name caste, creed and religion. On the other hand we spread love and unite people. Now, people have to decide if they want love or hatred," Yadav said addressing an election rally at Jarmundi in Dumka district.

Yadav said while the INDIA bloc distributes pens so that youths can get jobs through education, the BJP distributes swords.

"The real issues are poverty and unemployment but BJP diverts people's minds by raising irrelevant issues such as Hindu-Muslim and Mandir-Masjid," he said.

The RJD leader also questioned the BJP on their chief ministerial candidate.

"INDI alliance has clarity of its chief ministerial candidate. People should ask BJP who will be their chief minister in Jharkhand if voted to power. They have taken out marriage procession without Dulha (groom)," Yadav said.

He appealed voters to exercise their franchise in favour of INDI alliance candidates.

