Rajkot, November 18: Displaying remarkable presence of mind, loco pilots of a goods train near Pipavav Port managed to save an Asiatic lion from a fatal accident on Sunday night. The swift action of applying emergency brakes brought the train to an immediate stop, preventing the majestic animal from being crushed under its wheels.

According to official reports, loco pilot Ram Bahadur Verma and assistant loco pilot Mohammad Hanif Khan's quick thinking played a crucial role in preventing a disaster. While navigating the railway tracks near bridge number 28, the two men spotted the Asiatic lion walking perilously close to the rails. Understanding the imminent danger, they acted swiftly, applying the emergency brakes to halt the train just in time, ensuring the safety of the lion. Their prompt and decisive response helped avert a potential tragedy. Train Accident Averted in Bareilly: Alert Loco Pilot of Goods Train Averts Major Accident by Applying Emergency Brakes After Spotting Iron Garter, Cement Posts on Tracks Near Dibnapur Railway Station.

Upon being alerted by the train manager, forest officials quickly arrived at the scene and confirmed that the Asiatic lion had safely descended from the bridge. After ensuring the area was clear of any further danger, the guards gave the signal for the train to proceed. This marks another instance of vigilant loco pilots in the Bhavnagar railway division, who have successfully prevented the deaths of 86 lions in train accidents during the current financial year alone. Their quick reactions continue to play a vital role in safeguarding wildlife.

