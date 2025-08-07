Howrah (West Bengal) [India], August 7 (ANI): BJP leaders and workers on Wednesday held a 'slipper protest' in Howrah, West Bengal, to register their anger over the alleged attack on the convoy of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in Cooch Behar.

The protesters, carrying slippers in hand, marched to the local police station, accusing the Bengal Police of inaction and bias under the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

BJP leader Pramod Singh, speaking at the protest, said, "Bengal police is Mamata Banerjee's 'hawai chappal'. They kept standing there silently while the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims kept on creating a ruckus. That is why we are taking slippers with us to the police station, because we want to show them these slippers as a mirror".

Meanwhile, reacting to the alleged attack BJP leader Ashok Dinda on Wednesday termed the arrests made so far as "an eyewash" and blamed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for orchestrating the violence.

Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, Dinda accused TMC MLA Udayan Guha of leading the mob that targeted Adhikari's convoy and alleged that the police had deliberately refrained from arresting him.

He said, "The seven people who have been arrested are just an eyewash. This is a complete failure of the police administration. Udayan Guha, who is an MLA, was leading it; he has not been arrested yet. The police do not have the courage, even the SP there does not have the courage because Udayan Guha is Mamata's special man... All these are TMC people and Rohingyas. Some people have been brought from Bangladesh..."

The protest comes a day after Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was reportedly attacked in Cooch Behar.

Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that his convoy was attacked in Cooch Behar district, and claimed the situation was grave enough that he might not have survived had he not been travelling in a bulletproof vehicle. (ANI)

