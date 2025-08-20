Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): The third day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's monsoon session saw a heated confrontation over the employment issue, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staging a walkout during Question Hour on Wednesday. The protest was triggered after what the BJP alleged was the state government's failure to give clear answers on job creation and appointments.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly after the walkout, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the government and CM failed to answer the important question of youth in the state. BJP MLAs Vipin Singh Parmar and Satpal Satti had raised a question regarding the number of posts created and jobs provided in the state.

"Today, during Question Hour, our members asked a very important question how many posts have been created in Himachal Pradesh for employment and how many jobs have been given. When the Chief Minister rose to reply, he was not in a position to answer," he said.

Thakur alleged that the Congress government had failed to deliver on its pre-poll promises.

"They had guaranteed 5 lakh jobs in five years, and 1 lakh jobs in the first year, in permanent government positions with pensions. But when answering, instead of giving figures, the Chief Minister was arguing. The reality is that on July 31, 2024, the Assembly was told that 34,980 jobs had been provided. On August 15, 2025, the CM claimed 23,195 jobs. There is a difference of around 11,000 jobs," he said.

"One year later, instead of increasing the number, jobs have reduced by about 11,000. This proves they lie inside the Assembly and outside as well. Even today, they could not tell us how many posts have been created during their tenure and how many were filled," he added.

The former CM claimed that around 5,000 posts were created during the BJP government's tenure with budget provision and infrastructure in place, and the recruitment process had already begun before the Congress came to power.

Citing specific examples, Thakur referred to the recruitment of drawing masters, saying the process had begun under the BJP, but the results were delayed for two-and-a-half years and only came after High Court orders. "The CM then handed over appointment letters in a public function to take credit for it," he charged.

He also criticised the government's latest decision to appoint recruits on a job-training basis for two years without regularisation, subject to a qualifying test later.

"This is a crude joke with the youth. Nurses are being hired through outsourcing agencies, and these agencies are linked to Congress leaders and their relatives. Money is being taken first, and then jobs are given," Thakur alleged.

The BJP leader said the opposition had demanded details of recruitment agencies and outsourcing processes but had not received satisfactory answers.

"The Congress had promised one lakh jobs in a year and five lakh in five years. In two-and-a-half years, they should have given 2.5 lakh jobs, but they have failed completely. That is why we walked out today," he said.

Former Himachal CM and BJP leader also accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of misleading the House. (ANI)

