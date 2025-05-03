Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], May 3 (ANI): Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday jibed at the Minister for Public Works and Tourism, Mohammed Riyas, indirectly referring to him as "the communist royal family's son-in-law."

While addressing the gathering at the "Viksit Keralam" convention on Saturday, Chandrasekhar lauded the Vizhinjam Port project inaugurated by PM Modi. State President Chandrasekhar credited the BJP-led NDA for this landmark achievement.

"Yesterday, our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to inaugurate one of the most important projects for our state -- the Vizhinjam Port. A project planned in 1991 saw many state governments come and go, and many central governments changed, but it became a reality today because of Narendra Modi Ji.", Chandrasekhar said.

Making a sharp attack on the ruling CPI(M), Chandrasekhar said, "When the whole of India is recognising and celebrating this Kerala-based project, some people -- I won't name anyone -- especially a certain communist royal family's son-in-law, seem upset. Why is he upset? I reached early -- yes, I did. I'm the state president and wanted to be with our karyakartas, who had arrived early. I reached the venue around 8:45 AM. While everyone else went to the VIP lounge, I chose to be with our karyakartas at the stage. And when the inauguration of such a historic project was happening, our workers chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' -- I too joined them."

"Apparently, this upset the communist royal family's son-in-law. Why is he distressed? I am not a psychiatrist to prescribe a solution. He should consult a doctor if needed. The BJP will continue to work for the people and for development. If that causes distress now, be ready -- there's a lot more coming," he further remarked.

He further addressed online criticism from CPI(M) supporters, saying, "Even the media asked me this morning about trolls and criticism online. Yes, as the Prime Minister rightly said, some people have lost sleep since yesterday. From last night, CPI(M) workers have been trolling me all over Twitter and Facebook."

Earlier, on May 2, during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, PM Modi stated that the presence of Shashi Tharoor and the Kerala CM on stage "would disturb the sleep" of many people.

Chandrasekhar added that all Keralites, including Left voters and their leaders, are welcome to join the movement for development, saying "The BJP-NDA train has left the station. It's heading toward a Viksit Keralam. This train won't stop until we reach that goal. If Left voters want to board, they are welcome. If the communist royal family's son-in-law wants to join, he is welcome too. But this train is moving forward -- to progress, to a developed Kerala -- and nothing can stop it."

PM Modi inaugurated the 'Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport' worth Rs 8,900 crore in the presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandreshekar among others. (ANI)

