New Delhi, April 24: Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) top leaders and ministers will meet on Wednesday at the party headquarters to discuss and plan for the programmes to mark the eight years of the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

Speaking to ANI, a top source in the party said, "There will be a meeting at the BJP headquarters on May 25. We will discuss the plan and programme for the grand celebrations of eight years of the Modi Government".

The BJP chief JP Nadda and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the meeting. The source in the party further said that they will also discuss the execution of 15 days long programmes related to 'Seva, Shushan, and Gareeb Kalyan' to mark eight years. The target is to reach people with all the policies and programmes of the government, said the source.

"The BJP is planning for the grand celebrations by reaching out to its people with government policies and programmes. The ministers will take out 'Vikas Teeratha yatra'. Details will be discussed in the meeting tomorrow," the source added. PM Narendra Modi Urges Youth of Japan To Visit India at Least Once.

The BJP will complete its eight years at the Centre on May 30, which the party plans to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 on the theme of 'Service, Good Governance and Poor Welfare'.

Notably, in the meeting of the BJP national office bearers that took place in Jaipur on May 20, a blueprint was prepared to take the report card of the government to the people.

