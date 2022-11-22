Shimla, Nov 22 (PTI) The BJP will return to power in Himachal Pradesh with full majority, the party's state chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma claimed Tuesday and termed the Congress' allegations of a possible horse-trading "baseless".

He claimed the Congress leaders are aware that they would face a big defeat and are therefore trying to divert people's attention by talking about EVMs and horse-trading.

Ever since EVMs are being used for voting in the country, Congress leaders are blaming the EVMs whenever they are defeated, Sharma claimed.

"The BJP will form government with full majority and does not need MLAs from any other party," he added.

The high-stakes polls to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held on November 12. The counting of votes is on December 8.

