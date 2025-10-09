BJP organised a workshop for party leaders and workers at its headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): On the occasion of India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a massive nationwide campaign titled 'Sardar@150'.

The initiative aims to spread Patel's message of unity, integrity and nation-building across the country.

Also Read | Atla Tadde 2025: Date, Thadiya Tithi, Moonrise Time and Significance of the 'Telugu Karwa Chauth' in Andhra Pradesh.

The Sardar@150 campaign will unfold in three phases, beginning on October 31, Sardar Patel's birth anniversary and culminating on December 6, the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

To prepare for the campaign, the BJP organised a workshop for party leaders and workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Also Read | Kanpur Blast: 6 Injured After 2 Scooters Explode in Uttar Pradesh's Mishri Bazar, Forensic Teams Begin Probe (Watch Videos).

The workshop was inaugurated by BJP national president JP Nadda, who emphasised that every BJP worker must take Patel's vision of a united and strong India to the grassroots level.

According to BJP sources, Nadda said that through this initiative, BJP workers across the country will spread Sardar Patel's ideals of unity and integrity, inspiring the youth to contribute toward the creation of an "Ek Bharat - Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Earlier on Wednesday, a high-level review meeting was held at the BJP headquarters, chaired by National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, to discuss various aspects of the campaign in detail.

The theme of the Sardar@150 campaign revolves around "Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Ekjut Bharat, Viksit Bharat" -- reflecting the spirit of unity, self-reliance and development that Sardar Patel embodied.

Leaders, including MPs, ministers, MLAs and intellectuals, are expected to participate in these marches, symbolising unity and collective resolve.

Through this campaign, the BJP aims to rekindle Sardar Patel's spirit of national integration and inspire citizens, particularly the youth, to contribute to the vision of a strong, united, and self-reliant India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)