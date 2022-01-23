By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party would form the government in Manipur with more than a two-third majority and added that the central leadership of BJP will take the call on the party's chief minister's face for the state Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Biren Singh that the BJP will contest all 60 Assembly seats.

"Ticket finalisation is with the central leadership. BJP will contest on all 60 seats. Earlier we got 21 seats, this time we will get double of it. We are working hard for the two-thirds majority", stated Biren Singh on Sunday.

Speaking on the BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Manipur, Biren Singh said, "CM post is decided by Central leaders and my duty is to ensure BJP wins. Chief Ministerial candidate is up to Parliamentary board."

The Manipur Chief Minister said that BJP does not have any pre-poll alliance with any party but after the elections, it would think about it.

While speaking about political leaders from other parties joining BJP, the CM said, "People want BJP and that is why many are leaving Congress and joining BJP. Whether they will get an election ticket or not completely depends on the parliamentary committee."

According to CM, the Northeast was earlier at unrest because Congress divided people into communities. "In the last five years under BJP regime, no strike, fighting or communal disharmony has been seen."

He said that the people of Manipur want peace and development in the state and therefore they want BJP back.

"In the last five years, with the blessing of PM Narendra Modi, the state government has been able to work at the grassroots and has continued to maintain a peaceful coexistence with different communities in the state. As a result, law and order situation has improved and people want peace to continue."

Singh said that the people of Manipur want Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to be withdrawn but before doing so "ground realities" should also be taken into consideration as the state shares border with Myanmar.

"Manipur shares border with Myanmar. We have to see the nation's force for national security. We the people of Manipur want to remove it (Armed Forces Special Powers Act). We are continuously asking the Centre to review the situation. But before lifting it, we have to see the ground realities because national security is a priority. Therefore without consultation and understanding with the Central government, it will be difficult for me to act independently. So, we are seeking cooperation from Central Ministry for their advice," the Chief Minister said.

Asked about the virtual election campaign in Manipur, Biren Singh informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently inaugurated 1336 Wi-Fi centres across the state. Campaigning digitally for election would be easy now in Manipur."

Polling in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the votes will be counted on March 10.

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government under the leadership of N Biren Singh. (ANI)

