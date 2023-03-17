Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that BJP winning the MLC seat in the Teachers' constituency has proved strong sentiment of anti-incumbency against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He added that polling for Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad teacher's constituency has set the mood for Assembly elections.

While speaking to the mediapersons, Sanjay said, "This is the first time in the history of Telangana that the BJP won the MLC seat in the Teachers' constituency. This election proves strong anti-incumbency against the BRS, especially among government employees and the educated sections. This election has set the mood for the Assembly elections in November."

The polling for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency was held on March 13, with about 29,720 voters enrolled spread over nine districts in the constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed candidate AVN Reddy won the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers' Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seat in Telangana.

After 21 rounds of counting, AVN Reddy secured 13,436 votes, crossing the required quota of 12,709 votes to emerge victorious. (ANI)

