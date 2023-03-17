New Delhi, March 17: Ahmedabad-based Kiran Patel has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police after he posed as a top official of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The Gujarat residents posed as Additional Director ‘Strategy and Campaign’, in the PMO and took meetings with officers.

Kiran Patel was provided a room in a five-star hotel after he successfully conned the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Patel had visited the Clock tower in Lal Chowk of Srinagar under tight security. Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel Pretends To Be Top PMO Official, Gets Security Cover and Stays in 5-Star Hotel in Srinagar; Arrested.

Who is Kiran Patel?

Kiran Patel is the son of Gujarat resident Jagdish Patel. He claims to a holder of many degrees like a Ph.D. from Commonwealth University in Virginia, an MBA from IIM Trichy, an M Tech in Computer Science, and a BE in computer engineering as well. He used to regularly update about his visits to different places on his twitter handle. CCTV Footage Shows Luxury Items Found During Raid in Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Cell in Mandoli Jail (Watch Video).

Conman Kiran Patel Enjoying Security Cover in Jammu and Kashmir

1) Kiran Patel with Central Security at Lalchowk, Srinagar. 2) Kiran Patel at Kaman Post, India-Pakistan LoC at Uri, Baramulla. 3) Fake Visiting Card of PMO. pic.twitter.com/3VxNOUlmk2 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 16, 2023

Before being arrested, Patel enjoyed government hospitality, was assigned a personal security officer (PSO), and room in a luxury hotel in the valley. According to media reports, he had been visiting the valley since October last year and had even made his way through the Kaman post in Uri, closer to the Line of Control (LoC).

Kiran Patel was arrested by the J&K police who have registered a case at the Nishat police station in Srinagar under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

