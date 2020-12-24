North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 24 (ANI): Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers including women were lathi-charged while protesting near the Khardah police station in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.

Reacting to the incident, Arjun Singh, BJP MP told the reporters, "Law and order situation has collapsed in the state."

The injured have been admitted to BN Bose Hospital, Barrackpore here. (ANI)

