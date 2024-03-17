Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 17 (ANI): Kolkata Police detained Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state president Indranil Khan and other youth workers during a protest at the city's Hazra More.

The BJYM was holding a 'Yuva Adda' programme during which it called on the Mamata Banerjee government to come out with details of the utilisation certificates allegedly worth 2,29,099 lakh crore.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: 3.35 Crore Voters in Odisha To Exercise Their Franchise in General Elections; Check Dates.

Visuals from the spot showed BJYM youth workers raising slogans as Indranil Khan and other leaders protested from inside the police van.

Soon after the detention of the state president of the BJP's youth wing, the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya came down heavily on the West Bengal government over the incident.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Will Win All 25 Seats in Rajasthan With High Margin of Votes, Says CM Bhajanlal Sharma (Watch Video).

"Shame on Mamata Banerjee's police for arresting BJYM State President Dr Indranil Khan and other karyakartas for holding Yuva Adda at Hazra More, Kolkata. All they were demanding is account of 3,94,162 Utilisation Certificates worth 2,29,099 lakh crore, which are pending, from CM," Malviya posted from his X handle.

"Yuva Morcha state president @IndranilKhan and all functionaries of Yuva Morcha were forcibly arrested by Mamata party's police at BJP Yuva Morcha's 'Yuv Adda' special function in Hazra," read a post on the official X handle of BJP West Bengal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)