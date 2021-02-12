Ujjain, Feb 12 (PTI) A 2-day training session of the Madhya Pradesh BJP began on Friday in Ujjain with leaders and legislators discussing ways to win back the Dalit and tribal vote so as to win the 2023 state Assembly polls.

The MLAs and office-bearers, who were addressed during the session by MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste among others, have been told to submit their suggestions in writing by Saturday, a party functionary said.

He said state BJP chief VD Sharma, Congressman-turned BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, the party's state in charge Murlidhar Rao and former Maharashtra MLA Pankaja Munde also spoke at the training session.

"There were discussions on how to win back the Dalit and tribal vote in the state. We had to come power in 2003 due to their votes, and the two groups supported us in 2008 and 2013 Assembly polls as well. We faced a setback in the 2018 polls after losing their votes in Malwa, Gwalior and Chambal regions," he added.

The Congress under Kamal Nath formed a government in the state in December 2018 but it fell in March last year after Scindia rebelled along with several MLAs who quit the Assembly.

