New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday said that the ruling BJP's 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting on Tuesday.

"Our 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting to be held tomorrow," JP Nadda.

Highlighting about the governance under BJP-led NDA government, he said that in the last nine years, "the graph and scope have increased".

"The work of Good governance has been done in the last 9 years by the NDA government and we are continuously working on it. Rs 28 lakh cr have directly transferred to the beneficiaries (DBT) till date," Nadda said.

He further said that in the last nine years, the government have seen the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has been appreciated by many people.

"Zero tolerance for corruption has also increased. The PM has also set an example in Covid19 management," BJP National President said.

The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday.

Earlier in June, BJP launched a month-long Jan Sampark Abhiyan (mega outreach campaign) to mark the completion of 9 years of the NDA rule under the leadership of PM Modi.

Over the course of its mega campaign, which culminated on June 30, the BJP organised a raft of events featuring a raft of top leaders and Union ministers.

The purpose of these meetings was to highlight the key takeaways of the NDA government under PM Modi and the many welfarist and developmental schemes that are being implemented across the country. (ANI)

