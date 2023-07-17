Mumbai, July 17: Eleven political figures are expected to be elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha. This includes Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O' Brien. Voting was not required on July 24 for six seats in West Bengal, three in Gujarat, and one in Goa since there were no rival candidates.

Six leaders, including Derek-O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Dola Sen, Samirul Islam, Prakash Barik, and Saket Gokhale, were proposed by the Trinamool Congress. The six TMC nominees were all easily elected. Rajya Sabha Elections 2023: S Jaishankar Files Nomination Papers for Rajya Sabha Polls From Gujarat (Watch Video).

Five of the BJP's candidates for the Rajya Sabha will be elected without facing any opposition. Babubhai Desai, Kesaridev Singh Jhala, S Jaishankar, who was elected to the upper house for a second time, and the BJP's Anant Maharaj and Sadanand Shet Tanavade won seats from Gujarat.

In addition, the Trinamool has triumphed in a West Bengal by-election for a Rajya Sabha seat. The BJP will gain a seat as a result, bringing its total number of seats in the 245-member Rajya Sabha to 93.

The Upper House will now only have 30 members as a result of the Congress losing one seat. The deadline for withdrawing from the Rajya Sabha election was set for Monday, July 17, according to a notification from the Election Commission of India. The election is scheduled for July 24.

After July 24, seven seats will fall vacant in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. Of these, four seats in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat in Uttar Pradesh are nominated. With this, the total number of seats in the Rajya Sabha will come down to 238. Rajya Sabha Elections 2023: TMC Announces Candidature of Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale and Four Others for Biennial Polls.

The majority mark will be 120. Including BJP and its allies, there are 105 members. It is also certain that BJP will get the support of five nominated and two independent MPs. Despite this, the Modi government will have the support of 112 members, which is less than the majority mark.

