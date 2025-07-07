Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): BJP leader CR Kesavan on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the BRICS Summit and lauded his strong condemnation of cross-border terrorism and said his firm advocacy for equitable representation of the Global South in international institutions was "pioneering and path breaking."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modiji unequivocally and categorically calling out the scourge of Pakistan-sponsored and Pak-supported terrorism firmly accord and reflected in the declaration of the BRICS countries, which in the strongest terms condemned the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated the need to combat terrorism in all manifestations, specifically cross-border terrorism," said Kesavan.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The Prime Minister's clarion call for institutional reform in international organisations was indeed pioneering and path-breaking."India, led by PM Modi's statesmanship, has rightly advocated and is also ensuring that in the 21st century, the global south will be an integral pivot, in an inclusive new world order," he said.

Adding further, he said, "The Prime Minister in his speech very pertinently and forcefully pointed out how the current global institutions do not reflect contemporary reality and how the global south, which represents two-thirds of humanity and substantially contributes to the world economy, is not being given equitable representation. He pointed out that unless equitable representation is given to the global south, the efficiency and credibility of global institutions would be at stake."

Also Read | Mumbai: Tragic End to Same-Sex Relationship As Youth Murders Teenage Partner With Spiked Drink; Arrested.

"Who better than PM Modiji to advocate equitable representation for the global south, because we know how PM Modi was instrumental when India, for the first time, presided over the G20 in ensuring that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 and has a say in global governance. The speech of PM Modi in the BRICS summit, while sending a strong zero-tolerance message on terrorism, also underlined the need to ensure inclusive global governance," Kesavan added.

Meanwhile, the leaders' joint statement, issued after the 17th BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views in very broad terms, including the condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, MEA Secretary Dammu Ravi said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday (local time), the MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) said the BRICS group of countries have extended their strong support for a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), which has been India's initiative in the United Nations.

The treaty proposed by India within the UN framework aims to provide a comprehensive legal basis for combating terrorism. It aims to define and criminalise various terrorist actions, ensuring that individuals who commit these acts can be prosecuted or extradited.

The MEA Secretary said that the leaders' Joint Statement, issued after the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, condemned the manifestation of terrorism, including financing of it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking during a session at the BRICS Summit, asserted that condemning terrorism must be a "principle" rather than a matter of "convenience", describing it as the "most serious challenge" for humanity in the current global scenario.

Putting the spotlight on the terror attack in Pahalgam, PM Modi termed it a reminder of terrorism's threat to global peace and called for unwavering international solidarity.

He stated that the attack was a blow to the "soul, identity, and dignity" of India, acknowledging the international support that the nation received in solidarity.

PM Modi called for decisive sanctions against such acts, stating that victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be weighed on the same scale.

"For personal or political gain, giving silent consent to terrorism and supporting terror or terrorists should not be acceptable under any circumstances," he said.

The BRICS summit, hosted by Brazil, brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, as well as new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)