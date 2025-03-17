Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI) The BJP is dreaming of repeating its "Delhi style politics" in Tamil Nadu and such tricks will not work in the state as the people of the state are politically aware, Law Minister and DMK leader, S Regupathy said here on Monday, lashing out at the Saffron party over the ED's claim of Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Regupathy said contrary to assurances made by him before he assumed office in 2014 as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has been targeting, for over 10 years, opposition-ruled states, by breaking up parties and dislodging elected governments. For this purpose, the Enforcement Directorate is being used by the Centre for intimidation and if the accused join the BJP they are declared "pure" and those who do not join, continue to face vindictive action.

Taking strong objection to Annamalai allegedly accusing Chief Minister Stalin as "A-1 (accused)," in the Enforcement Directorate's Rs 1,000 crore TASMAC scam allegation, the minister said this was unlawful. Regupathy claimed ED officials had asked Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji why he should not join the BJP.

When an allegation of "40 per cent commission government," was levelled against the previous BJP regime in Karnataka, he wondered why the ED did not take action. The minister asked if his party were to term PM Modi the "A-1 (accused)," against the backdrop of such allegations, "would Annamalai accept it?

The BJP has been using the ED as a tool and he asked whether the central agency which has alleged Rs 1,000 crore scam in Tamil Nadu and had held searches, has shown any "proof".

Without naming the alleged excise scam in Delhi during the AAP regime, Regupathy said: "The BJP is dreaming of doing Delhi style politics in Tamil Nadu."

Further, he said, "The people of Tamil Nadu have (political) awareness," and asserted that the tricks of the Saffron party will not work in the state.

Regupathy asked if the BJP's state unit had staged protests on issues concerning the state such as non-release of funds by the Centre over the language policy. They have not done so as they are not interested in the welfare of the Tamil Nadu people.

The minister quoted a Tamil proverb, which meant that there was nothing to fear as no wrong had been done. He asserted that the chief minister will never allow any wrongs. The government is determined to face the issue legally and this has been made clear already by Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji.

