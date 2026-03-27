Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): A sharp confrontation unfolded in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly over the Himcare health scheme, with Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur accusing the Congress government of misleading the House and the public, while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended the government's position citing internal audit findings.

Raising the issue under a point of order during Zero Hour, Thakur alleged that the state government was presenting 'false and misleading data' regarding the Himcare scheme to justify its closure in the name of corrections.

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He demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court into the implementation of the scheme during both the previous BJP regime and the present Congress government.

Thakur rejected the Chief Minister's claim of large-scale irregularities, stating that during the BJP tenure, a total of Rs 441 crore had been spent under the scheme. "If the total expenditure was Rs 441 crore, how can there be a corruption of Rs 1,100 crore? This is completely false and misleading," he said.

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He further alleged that the present government had already spent over Rs 900 crore while leaving pending liabilities, and accused it of attempting to shut down the scheme by projecting inflated figures of corruption. Thakur also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in procurement, claiming medicines were purchased at inflated rates.

"The scheme was meant to benefit around 11 lakh registered beneficiaries. Without any proper investigation, the government is trying to shift blame and mislead the House and the people," he said, reiterating his demand for a judicial inquiry.

Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Sukhu said that the government had ordered an inquiry through the state vigilance department and that all claims would be thoroughly investigated. He asserted that an internal audit conducted by the health department had revealed 'alarming facts.'

Citing examples, Sukhu alleged that bills had been raised for procedures such as ovarian surgeries in the names of male patients, indicating serious discrepancies. "We have found instances that raise serious concerns. Payments amounting to around Rs 1,100 crore have been made, and irregularities worth over Rs 110 crore are under scrutiny," he said.

The Chief Minister, however, clarified that the government does not intend to discontinue the Himcare scheme. "We are committed to the welfare of the people. Based on the audit findings, necessary corrections will be made and a new, improved scheme will be brought forward," he added.

Sukhu also appealed to members of the House, including the opposition, to bring forward any specific cases of irregularities, assuring that strict action would be taken.

During the proceedings, the Speaker took note of the matter and said that references to certain figures, including the Rs 1,100 crore claim, would be examined, with the Chief Minister indicating that the figure may have been a slip of the tongue.

Thakur, however, maintained that inconsistent data being presented in the House was 'unfortunate' and sought clarity from the government, including an assurance on the continuation of the scheme. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)