New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Jugal Thakor on Wednesday slammed the AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving a "certificate of honesty" to minister Satyendar Jain before the Enforcement Directorate raids and also asked him about the source of Rs 2 crore cash money and jewellery.

Speaking to ANI, Thakor said, "Kejriwalji keeps beating drums everywhere. We are not into corruption. We do not allow corruption. Last time also he had given a message with Punjab beating the drum about Satyendar Jain that he is honest. If he is really honest then from where did he get this Rs 2 crore cash? From where did he get this jewellery?"

"Just a few days back in Gujarat, he was distributing the certificates of Jain's honesty. He should look inside himself to see how much corruption he had collected," he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that the AAP will not win a single seat in the Assembly elections of Gujarat scheduled to be held later this year.

"I would like to say that Kejriwal Ji, the people of Gujarat understand everything and that's why the example of Gujarat is used. It gives direction to the country and the world. There Gandhiji, Sardar Patel and Narendra Modiji were born in Gujarat. Kejriwal Ji should understand that the land of Gujarat always gives direction so like you and your party will not get a single seat in Gujarat. No matter how hard you try," he said.

More than Rs 2 crore in cash and gold weighing 1.8 kg have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and those linked to him, in a money laundering case.

The probe agency conducted searches at the premises of Jain and others on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED said it seized "unexplained" cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after raids were conducted at the premises of Jain and his alleged associates. (ANI)

