Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday ahead of the latter's Aurangabad rally where he reiterated his warning to remove loudspeakers atop mosques.

When asked about the possibility of the BJP-MNS alliance, Gupta rescued himself from giving any concrete details.

"Our Central leadership will consider if someone has a similar ideology. Final decisions are taken by them...Only the leadership of Maharashtra can tell this better," Gupta told ANI on being asked about the BJP-MNS alliance.

Charging an attack on Sharad Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party, BJP leader said, "Shivaji Maharaj is a big name in Maharashtra. However, justice has not been done to him in the history books. There is always an effort made by political parties like NCP to impress a particular community."

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad on Sunday, where a huge crowd was gathered, the MNS chief said, "Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won't listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume."

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government seeking the removal of loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. (ANI)

