Hoogly (West Bengal) [India], June 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Wednesday visited West Bengal's Hooghly district to meet the kin of those who died after being struck by lightning.

During her visit, the MP from the district assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands by the family of the people who lost their lives in the incident that took place on June 7.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands by them (family of deceased). Ex-gratia of 2 lakh will be given to kin of the deceased by the Centre and 50,000 to those injured," she said.

At least 26 people were killed in lightning strikes in three southern districts of the state - Murshidabad, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur district. 11 were from Hooghly.

PM Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to lightning and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who were killed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)