Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, MP Congress president and former Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, said on Sunday that the BJP copied the Congress' manifesto.

"They (the BJP) released the manifesto during the last days of the election and copied everything," said Kamal Nath.

The former MP CM further alleged that the BJP does not have any vision of its own and just copies what Congress does.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Saturday, termed the party's manifesto in Madhya Pradesh as "revolutionary," adding that the manifesto will give a new direction to the state.

"It is a revolutionary manifesto, especially for farmers, youth, and women, and for the welfare of the common man and the middle class. One person from each family will be ensured employment. I feel this manifesto will give a new direction to the state," said Vijayvargiya.

Earlier, on Saturday, BJP National President JP Nadda released the party's Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scinda, Ashwani Vaishnav, Prahlad Patel, and others were present on the occasion.

The Sankalp Patra was named 'Modi ki guarantee, BJP ka bharosa, Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Patra 2023' (Modi's Guarantee, Trust in BJP, Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Patra 2023).

There are ten major resolutions of the party in the manifesto, which include the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 5 years, in which free rations will be provided to all the poor families, and apart from this, the party will provide pulses, mustard oil, and sugar at subsidised rates.

The other resolution states that no family in Madhya Pradesh will remain homeless. For this, along with the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, the Chief Minister will start the Public Housing Scheme. The Ladli Bahna will get the benefit of housing along with monthly financial assistance.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

