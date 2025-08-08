New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari, on Friday, shared a heartwarming experience where he, along with his wife Surabhi and their 4.5-year-old daughter Sanvika, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, they presented the Prime Minister with a prasad penda from Baba Baidyanath Dham, a sacred site in Deoghar, Jharkhand, revered by devotees of Lord Shiva.

The prasad, a sacred offering, was presented to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of all the barefoot Kanwariyas, devotees who undertake the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage to collect holy water from the Ganges River.

Upon receiving the prasad, Prime Minister Modi chanted "Har Har Mahadev," expressing his reverence for Lord Shiva. He appeared pleased and inquired about the Kanwar Yatra and the well-being of the Kanwariyas.

"On behalf of all the barefoot Kanwariyas, we presented the prasad penda of Baba Baidyanath Dham to the world's most popular leader, a strong advocate for humanity and peace, India's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi today," Tiwari posted on X.

"Upon receiving the prasad of Baba Baidyanath Dham, the Prime Minister chanted Har Har Mahadev and appeared very pleased. Prime Minister Ji also inquired about the Kanwar Yatra of Baba Dham and the well-being of the Kanwariyas, along with me. My wife Surabhi was also with me. Additionally, we presented a painting made by our 4.5-year-old daughter Sanvika," his post added.

The last Monday of Sawan took place on August 4, with Kanwar devotees completing their annual pilgrimage of Kanwar Yatra earlier. The pilgrimage reached its final stage across various Shiva temples to perform the ritual of 'Jalabhishek' on Sawan Shivratri, with crores of people carrying water from the Ganga river from Haridwar within 15 days.

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles.

The Lord Shiva temples across the nation reverberated with Vedic chants, accompanied by the sounds of conch shells, bells, and hymns. Devotees were seen queuing up to offer prayers and perform rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, as the auspicious month of Sawan continues to draw crowds.

This year, Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. (ANI)

