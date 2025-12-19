New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's newly appointed National Working President Nitin Nabin chaired his first meeting of the party's General Secretaries on Friday at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. It was an introductory meeting.

In the meeting, BL Santhosh (General Secretary, Organisation), Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Arun Singh, Radha Mohandas Aggarwal and Shivaprakash were present.

This maiden meeting under Nabin's leadership is being seen as a significant organisational exercise, aimed at reviewing the party's ongoing programmes, organisational preparedness, and future strategy. Senior leaders and all national General Secretaries attended the meeting. Discussions were also held on organisational programmes. Preparations for election-bound states were also discussed.

According to the top source in the party, "General Secretaries' meeting is a regular exercise, but it is considered an important one because this is Nitin Nabin's first meeting. It indicates that the discussions will focus on strengthening the party's organisational structure, coordination between the Centre and states, upcoming political programmes, and a roadmap for future electoral challenges. Emphasis is also likely to be laid on booth-level strengthening and effective implementation of decisions taken by the party leadership".

Nabin, the Minister of Road Construction of Bihar and a five-time MLA, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. A young face for the BJP, Nitin Nabin brings experience in governance, having served as a Minister in the Bihar Government multiple times.

He has served as Minister for the Road Construction Department, the Urban Development and Housing Department, and the Law Department in the Government of Bihar.

In 2008, in the BJP, he served as a National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing. From 2010 to 2013, he served as the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha.

From 2016-19, he served as the Yuva Morcha State President in Bihar and was the BJP Election In-Charge in Sikkim in 2019. In June 2019, he was made the Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge.

Nitin Nabin's appointment as National Working President marks a new phase in the BJP's organisational functioning, and this meeting has set the tone for the party's working style and priorities in the coming months. (ANI)

