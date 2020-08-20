New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Thursday said that he has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Parliamentary IT Committee's Chairman Shashi Tharoor for flouting rules of procedure of the Lok Sabha.

Rathore alleged that Tharoor had discussed with media, instead of with the committee about his intention to summon Facebook officials without discussing first with the parliamentary panel he heads.

Speaking to mediapersons Rathore said, "Wrote to Om Birla against Parliamentary IT Committee's Chairman (Shashi Tharoor) as he flouted rules. We are not against representative of any organization being called but he (Tharoor) instead of discussing with the committee, discusses with media."

Rathore who is also a Committee member, said, "This is a violation of law and rules. In this regard, I have written to Speaker that it is a violation of tradition, rules and law."

"Rules and procedures of Lok Sabha clearly state that first, it needs to be discussed within the committee, with the sanction of the committee, the Speaker will give the permission for the specific institution or persons to called as witnesses," he further said adding that rules and procedures of Lok Sabha should be followed.

Yesterday, Bhartiya Janata Party MP and a member of Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information Technology (IT) Nishikant Dubey gave a breach of privilege notice against the chairperson of the panel Shashi Tharoor and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Facebook row.

In a letter to Birla, the Jharkhand MP alleged that Tharoor has surpassed "all limits of decency, ethics and basic tenets of parliamentary procedure and practice" and committed "a grave breach of privilege" as an MP and as chairperson of the standing committee on IT.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has summoned representatives of Facebook on September 2 to hear their views on prevention of misuse of social media platforms, the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Thursday.

The Committee headed by Tharoor has also summoned representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology over the same issue, on September 2. (ANI)

