Suri (WB), Apr 13 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was injured on Wednesday when an iron barricade fell on his feet during a protest against "atrocities on women" in Birbhum district of the state, police sources said.

Adhikari, a BJP leader, was leading a law violation programme outside the district magistrate's office at Suri when he was injured. He alleged that the TMC administration is behind the incident.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Four Children Drown in Yamuna River; One Body Recovered.

According to sources, the police had put up iron barricades outside the DM office to stop the agitators from forcibly entering the premises.

During a scuffle between party activists and the police, one of the barricades fell on Adhikari's feet injuring him.

Also Read | Jharkhand Cable-Car Mishap: PM Narendra Modi Hails Heroic Efforts of Those Involved in Deoghar Rescue Operation.

The BJP leader was taken to a nearby hospital, from where he was later released.

"There is a slight crack. Everybody has seen who has done it. I don't want to blame or name anyone," Adhikari said without elaborating after coming out of the hospital.

"As they (TMC administration) can't stop me, they have resorted to such tactics," he said.

Earlier, speaking at the programme, he alleged that Birbhum district has been turned into a place where rule of law does not exist.

“Under the TMC regime, Birbhum has turned into a safe haven for criminals. Anti-socials are calling the shots,” he said. Nine people, mostly women, were burnt to death at Bogtui village in the district soon after a local TMC leader was murdered on March 21.

Carrying posters and placards, BJP activists raised slogans against the Trinamool Congress government and demanded immediate arrest of those involved in rape cases across the state.

Following the injury of Adhikari, the agitation programme ended.

The TMC alleged that the leader of the opposition had gone to Birbhum to create disturbance in the area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)