Kolkata/Tehatta, Apr 30 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday paid tribute to Jhantu Ali Sheikh of the Army's Para Special Forces who was killed in action in Udhampur on April 25.

Adhikari paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sheikh at a programme organised by the BJP near his home in Nadia district's Tehatta.

He also paid tributes to three other soldiers from the area -- Subodh Ghosh, Sudeep Biswas and Sukanta Mondal, who sacrificed their lives for the country.

"I met the families of the braveheart soldiers, expressed my condolences and provided them with modest financial assistance. The brave sons of 'Bharat Mata', who sacrificed their lives for the nation, will remain immortal in the hearts of every Indian," Adhikari said.

He handed over cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to the four families.

Subodh Ghosh had laid down his life in November 2020, Sudip Biswas had died in February 2019 and Sukanta Mondal in October 2022.

BJP leaders, including Chakdaha MLA Bankim Ghosh, were present at the programme.

Adhikari urged the state government to extend the support it had given to Sheikh's family to the kin of the three other soldiers.

He alleged that because of the "slack attitude" of the TMC government, "certain elements" were posting anti-national and objectionable content on social media.

Asked about the Jagannath Dham in Digha, Adhikari told reporters that the government cannot establish any temple or promote a particular religion.

