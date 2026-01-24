Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Dunikhal-Ratighat (Padli) motor road construction work in Nainital.

Sharing an X post, Dhami said that officials have given instructions to ensure the bypass route is fully completed and opened smoothly for traffic before the upcoming travel and tourism season.

"The officer conducted an on-site inspection of the Kanchi Dham Bypass (Sanatorium-Ratighat) project, the Sanatorium to Almora route via Bhimtal Bypass road, and the double-lane motor bridge constructed over the Shipra River, and reviewed the progress of the construction works," he said in his post.

During this, he interacted with the workers at the site and also inquired about their experiences with the tourists who had come to Uttarakhand to enjoy the winter travel.

"Clear instructions were given to the officials to ensure that the bypass route is fully completed and smoothly opened for traffic before the upcoming travel and tourism season," he added.

Further, he ordered the immediate suspension of Amitabh Srivastava, Director of Home Guards (Deputy Commandant), after he was found involved in a scam related to the procurement of uniform materials in the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department.

The Chief Minister has also directed the constitution of a Joint Inquiry Committee to investigate the matter.

The case pertains to the procurement process of uniform materials for Home Guards during the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26, in which allegations of financial irregularities in the tender process surfaced.A report submitted to the government by the Director General, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Dehradun, highlighted a lack of transparency and violations of prescribed rules in the tendering process.

Acting on the recommendation of the Director General, the Chief Minister ordered the immediate suspension of the Deputy Commandant and instructed the formation of a Joint Inquiry Committee to conduct a detailed investigation. (ANI)

