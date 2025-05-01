Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1, (ANI): Following the Union Government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan lauded the Cabinet's announcement while sharply criticising the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for its failure to address rampant casteism in the state.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Soundararajan accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of hypocrisy, claiming that despite the DMK's self-proclaimed legacy as champions of social justice, caste-based discrimination has worsened under its rule.

Also Read | Which Indian City Does Not Have Any Traffic Lights? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

"We thank our Prime Minister for announcing the caste census; because of the pandemic, only it was postponed... I'm happy that all the opposition parties are welcoming it," the BJP leader said.

She then targeted the DMK, stating, "Stalin continuously blames, and they thought they were the only custodians of social justice. However, casteism is more prevalent in Tamil Nadu. Discrimination is more in Tamil Nadu now; even discrimination at the school level is more in Tamil Nadu now. The schoolchildren assaulted each other, telling about their caste."

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: EAM S Jaishankar Speaks to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Amid Escalating Tensions Between India and Pakistan.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at 69 in the Union List in the Seventh Schedule.

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said.

"This will ensure that society becomes stronger economically and socially, and the country's progress continues without hindrance. When a provision of 10 per cent reservation was made for the economically weaker sections of society, it did not create tension in any section of society," he added.

The Union Minister stated that caste has been excluded from all census operations conducted since India's independence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)