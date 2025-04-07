Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 7 (ANI): BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of using language-based politics to mislead people and said he would keep complaining in 2026, too.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "Prime Minister Modi returned from Sri Lanka after resolving the fishermen's issues and ensuring such problems don't arise again."

Soundararajan gave assurance on the fishermen's issues and said that such problems would not arise again.

She further added, "The Chief Minister (MK Stalin) should have welcomed him. But instead, he went to relax in Ooty. Was it necessary? When the Prime Minister visits Tamil Nadu, should the Chief Minister be on vacation in Ooty? The Chief Minister deliberately chose to relax in Ooty instead of welcoming the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has embraced and promoted Tamil culture. He clearly stated that political leaders in Tamil Nadu should get used to signing in their own language and using Tamil names. Language-based politics can no longer mislead people. Let the Chief Minister keep crying--he'll continue to cry in 2026 too..."

Soundararajan criticized the chief minister, MK Stalin, for not welcoming the Prime Minister when he visited Tamil Nadu. Instead, the Chief Minister went to relax in Ooty, which she said was 'unnecessary. '

She also pointed out that the Prime Minister supports Tamil culture and wants leaders to use Tamil language and names.

"The Chief Minister claimed that he gave nothing to the people of Tamil Nadu during his Ooty trip. But at the same time, the Prime Minister gave Tamil Nadu development projects worth Rs 8,000 crore. Someone who is about to be knocked out is talking about the dugout," Soundararajan said.

She highlighted that while Stalin claimed PM had given nothing to the people of Tamil Nadu during his trip to Ooty, the Prime Minister had announced development projects worth Rs 8,000 crore for the state.

She gave an example from Telangana and said, "When Prime Minister Modi brought good schemes to Telangana, CM K Chandrashekar Rao boycotted him. In return, the people of Telangana boycotted him in the election. In the same way, if the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister continues to ignore the Prime Minister, the people of Tamil Nadu will definitely ignore him, too. The Prime Minister, who said he would stand by the Tamil people in every way, was not welcomed by the Chief Minister, which shows a lack of concern..."

Soundararajan compared Stalin's actions to that of Telangana's CM K Chandrashekar Rao, who had boycotted Modi's visit but faced backlash from the people in the subsequent elections. She warned that if Stalin continued to ignore the Prime Minister's efforts, the people of Tamil Nadu would similarly "ignore" him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Pamban Rail Bridge, India's first vertical lift sea bridge, flagged off a train and a ship from the road bridge, and witnessed the operation of the bridge.

He also performed darshan and pooja at the Ramanathaswamy temple at Rameswaram. (ANI)

