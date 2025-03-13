Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): BJP State Vice President Vishnuvardhan Reddy offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Thursday. After the darshan, the temple priests offered Vedic blessings at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later, (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) TTD officials presented the sacred offerings (Teertha Prasadam) to him.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the temple, he said, "I feel immense joy in having the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The decision taken by the TTD board and the state government to allow only those who believe in Hindu Dharma to serve in the temple is a commendable one. There should be no compromise on this. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard the faith of millions of Hindus. The government should act swiftly on the issue of non-Hindus working in TTD and relocate them to other departments unrelated to Tirumala or the TTD."

He further said, "There are growing complaints about non-Hindus working in temples across the state. The State Endowments Department must take strict action in this regard. The demolition of buildings at Yogi Kashireddy Nayanna Ashram in Rayalaseema due to the overenthusiasm of some officials is regrettable. Nara Lokesh's statement on this issue has set a new precedent for protecting religious traditions, and it should be implemented without delay. In the future, religious matters should remain free from political interference."

"Some officials and police personnel are causing disruptions to Hindu religious processions due to their overenthusiasm. Issuing notices to temple trustees in Rayachoti is an act of irresponsibility. Authorities must handle religious matters with utmost care, and the coalition government will not tolerate such actions," Reddy said.

Recently, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated action against 18 employees for failing to adhere to Hindu religious practices while participating in TTD festivals and rituals.

According to a statement from TTD, the action was taken under the direction of TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

"Following the directions of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated action against employees adhering to non-Hindu religious practices while working in the institution," the statement read. "

Authorities have identified 18 employees who, despite being employed by TTD, are following non-Hindu religious traditions. Orders have been issued for disciplinary action against 18 identified employees who are participating in non-Hindu religious activities while also taking part in TTD festivals and rituals," added the statement. (ANI)

