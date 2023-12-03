New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said BJP's victory in three states is a mandate for "Modi guarantee" and that the party has succeeded in enlarging its ideological base in spite of all the contradictions.

“People have authenticated their trust in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi says because it has been proven time and again with evidence that Modi has the capacity to walk the talk," he told reporters here.

As for the “double engine government" is concerned, Singh said that during the election campaign, many critics took this impression with a pinch of salt but he had repeatedly reiterated even at that time that the common man understands the essence of this impression.

He said, for example, in Rajasthan, the common man did not say this in mincing words but in heart of hearts he could sense that he was not getting the benefits of Modi's welfare schemes to the same extent as was being received by the people in the neighbouring states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

“Misuse of funds and lack of accountability to the Centre has taken their toll in both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and particularly the young voters could realise this," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh showed that the BJP will form the government. While in Madhya Pradesh, the party retained power, in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, it overthrew the Congress.

In Telangana, the Congress is set to form the government defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

About Telangana, the minister said, that Congress' victory is by default because it has benefited by the negative vote against BRS.

However, for BJP, Singh said, it is a qualitative vote because BJP has succeeded in enlarging its ideological base in spite of all the contradictions.

He said another important factor emerging from the election results one after the other is that Modi has sought to introduce a new political culture in this country which, unlike in the past, is above caste, creed and vote bank consideration.

About who would be the chief minister in the three States won by BJP, Singh said, this question is asked because the mindset is conditioned by half a century of Congress rule where the preferences are dynasty-driven and decisions are taken at the dining table.

"In BJP, on the other hand, there is a convention and a system in place where decisions are taken with the consensus of all and then unanimously accepted by all," the minister added.

