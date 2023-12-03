Nagpur, Dec 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the BJP's good showing in the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh shows what is in the heart of the people and asserted there would be a repeat in the Lok Sabha and state polls here in 2024.

The BJP is all set to win in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as per vote counting trends, while the Congress is ahead in Telangana.

Also Read | Amit Shah Expresses Gratitude to People of Telangana for Support in Assembly Elections 2023.

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP leader said the party's success is due to people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this win is about the transparent development agenda for the people of the country.

"The credit for this win goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the result of his name and fame. The credit also goes to BJP president J P Nadda, master strategist Amit Shah and the national team," Fadnavis said.

Also Read | EC Orders Suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar Hours After He Meets State Congress Chief Revanth Reddy Amid Vote Counting.

He said the BJP's vote share has increased by 14 per cent in Chhattisgarh, 8 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and around 10 per cent in Telangana.

"It is an unprecedented result. In a way, it shows what is in people's hearts. It is a prelude to what the Lok Sabha results would be for the BJP and NDA. Similarly, it also indicates the people have rejected the (opposition's) INDIA alliance and the agenda used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Only Modiji is in the hearts of people," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis further claimed the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance would convene a meeting and blame the EVMs for the poll loss.

The atmosphere of victory is seen in Maharashtra as well, as the Mahayuti (ruling alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar faction of NCP) won two-thirds of the seats in gram panchayat elections recently.

Fadnavis said the BJP's rise in Telangana was commendable. It has won three seats and was leading on five there.

"In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won four seats. In the next Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will be the number one party in Telangana," he claimed.

"The Congress has realised who the real 'panauti' (someone who jinxes a venture) is. I am certain they will never again use this word against Modiji," he said.

Fadnavis also said while Modiji constantly works for the people, and his efforts are long-lasting, events like the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi only create media buzz.

People have realised they have made a mistake by electing the Congress in Karnataka, Fadnavis said, adding that the BJP would win 20 Lok Sabha seats there if polls are held now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)