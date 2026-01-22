New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Italian defence firm WASS on Thursday said the contract for the Black Shark Advanced (BSA) heavyweight torpedo will significantly enhance the Indian Navy's underwater combat capabilities, and that certain parts of the HWT are likely to be made in India through future collaboration and technology transfer.

Wass recently signed a deal with India under the Buy Global category to supply 48 heavyweight torpedoes for the Kalvari-class submarines of the Indian Navy.

In response to an ANI email query, WASS Submarine Systems' head of marketing and sales, Andrea Ruffini, said the contract will allow the Indian Navy to integrate the BSA torpedo across all six Kalvari-class submarines, providing what it described as the best-in-class heavyweight torpedo currently available in the global market.

The firm said the flexibility of the system offers long-term growth potential for both existing and future platforms of the Indian Navy.

"Thanks to its flexibility, BSA can be easily integrated on already in-service or under acquisition platforms, representing a growth potential in operational capabilities of current and future Indian Navy fleet," the Italian defence firm said.

The firm said the torpedo is based on state-of-the-art technology and was developed as a new-generation heavyweight torpedo to meet demanding operational requirements identified in discussions with the Italian Navy.

According to the HWT manufacturer, the system is already in service with seven navies worldwide and is currently under evaluation by four others.

"BSA is fully integrated in all the current in-service platforms (Uboat class, Scorpene, Vastegotaln, Kilo and Midget), any adaptation required by IN operational solution can be easily tailored," WASS told ANI.

On domestic manufacturing and long-term cooperation in a move towards the "Make-in-India" initiative, the Italian firm said the heavyweight torpedo contract signed in December between the Ministry of Defence and the company follows the "Buy Global" approach, in line with the tender requirements.

It added that they view this agreement as the first step towards a long-term collaboration with the Indian Navy on heavyweight torpedo programmes.

The defence firm said a key strategic objective of the contract is to make the Indian Navy fully independent in carrying out in-house maintenance activities. It also expressed its willingness to support Make in India through future indigenisation efforts.

"As a future step, in case of interest by the Indian Navy in additional torpedoes, WASS will be very pleased to collaborate with dedicated Indian companies, exploiting business relations already in place for many years with several industrial partners, in order to indigenize some sections through a specific Transfer of Technology/Production that will allow to increase Indian industrial capability in some specific technology," the company said.

According to an earlier Ministry of Defence statement, the agreement was signed on December 30 last year for the procurement and integration of 48 heavyweight torpedoes along with associated equipment for Kalvari-class submarines under Project 75. The contract, valued at approximately Rs 1,896 crore, was signed with WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L., Italy.

The Defence Ministry, too, noted in that statement that the acquisition will enhance the combat capability of all six Kalvari-class submarines of the Indian Navy.

Delivery of the torpedoes is scheduled to begin in April 2028 and will be completed by early 2030.

The Ministry said the torpedoes have significant operational capabilities and advanced technological features.

It added that the acquisition underlines the Government's commitment to meeting the operational requirements of the Indian Navy through the induction of niche technologies and advanced weapon systems.

Following the signing of the agreement, Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri, said, "This agreement marks a key strategic step for Fincantieri in India, a market of central importance in our long-term international growth strategy and one of the most dynamic naval hubs globally. Strengthening our presence in India means building enduring industrial and institutional partnerships in a region that plays an increasingly pivotal role in global maritime security. We are proud to deepen our cooperation with the Indian Navy and to position Fincantieri as a trusted long-term partner in this strategic geography." (ANI)

