Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) Authorities in Punjab withdrew orders pertaining to enforcement of blackout on Saturday evening after India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

District administrations of Sangrur, Rupnagar and Fazilka withdrew blackout orders while authorities in districts like Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Patiala also cancelled restrictive orders.

Several district authorities had earlier decided to enforce blackout on Saturday evening in the wake of conflict between India and Pakistan.

The order for enforcing blackout from 8 pm till 6 am in the Sangrur district has been cancelled, said an official.

"All restrictive orders are hereby withdrawn. Thank you for your support," said Patiala Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav.

A similar order was issued by Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.

"All restrictive orders are immediately withdrawn within the district. Things may resume as normal. Thanks for all your support," said the Jalandhar DC in a message.

Hoshiarpur DC Aashika Jain said, "All restriction orders stand suspended. Normalcy restored. Thanks for all your cooperation, support and efforts in challenging times."

Earlier in the day, authorities in districts including Jalandhar, Pathankot, and Kapurthala had advised closure of markets and commercial establishments and had urged citizens to avoid large gatherings.

On Friday, the Mohali district administration had ordered the closure of cinema halls and shopping malls from sunset to sunrise till further orders.

The directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced in Delhi.

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

The US-brokered ceasefire came hours after the militaries of India and Pakistan attacked each other's facilities, dangerously escalating the standoff.

