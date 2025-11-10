New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday evening met the people who were injured in a blast at the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, at Lok Nayak Hospital.

Eight people were killed following an explosion near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, and several others were injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting with Delhi Police CP Satish Golcha and a team of doctors at Lok Nayak Hospital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

The Home Minister told ANI that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast.

He said preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah said the NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation and orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital and an explosion occurred in that vehicle which damaged nearby vehicles.

He said all agencies including FSL and National Investigation Agency have reached the spot.

The Police Commissioner said there has been loss of life in the incident and the situation is being monitored.

"Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored," he said.

Satish Golcha said Home Minister Amit Shah is being briefed about the situation.

"Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of blast in Delhi and spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah, government sources said on Monday.The sources said the Prime Minister took an update on the situation.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital and eight people died before reaching the hospital while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday. (ANI)

