Noida (UP), May 4 (PTI) A major fire broke out Tuesday night in a slum in Noida after which a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot that doused that flames, officials said.

The police said they were alerted about the fire in Barola village in Sector 50 around 8.30 pm and officials from the local Sector 49 police station were immediately deployed.

"The chief of the Fire Department along with his teams also rushed to the site. 12 fire tenders were used that doused the flames and controlled fire in about two hours,” a police official said.

There was no report of any casualty immediately and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added.

Tuesday's fire in the slum comes within a month of another blaze in nearby Behlolpur village of Noida. That fire on April 9 had claimed the lives of two children and left around 150 shanties gutted and hundreds of poor people homeless.

