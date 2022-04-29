Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) Scorching heat wave conditions continued unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Friday as the maximum temperatures continued to stay several notches above normal.

Gurugram, at 45.9 degrees Celsius, was the hottest place in Haryana. Hot weather conditions also prevailed in Hisar and Bhiwani, with both towns recording respective maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and 44.8 degrees Celsius,the meteorological department's weather report said.

Among other places in Haryana, Narnaul recorded a high of 45 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak sizzled at 44.1 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a maximum of 42.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, intense heatwave prevailed in Bathinda, which recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius. Patiala recorded the maximum of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana's high settled at 43.2 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar saw the highest temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius. Jalandhar registered a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius.

