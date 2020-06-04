India News | BMC Commissioner Cracks Whip Against Absent Health Dept Staff

Mumbai, June 4 (PTI) Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday directed officials that health service employees who remain absent from duty despite repeated appeals should be dismissed.

Chahal asked officials to issue final 72-hour notices to all the health services employees of classes C and D under the Epidemic Control Act and Disaster Management Act, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

Also Read | Delhi's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 25,000-Mark After 1,359 More People Test Positive For Deadly Virus: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 4, 2020.

In a meeting through video conference, Chahal also directed the concerned department to mention in the notice that the employees with co-morbidities and having age of 55 years or above will be given onlynon-COVID-19-related duties.

The employees who do not report to duty even after the final notices should be sacked, and those vacancies should be filled up on contract basis, the commissioner added.

Also Read | DMK MLA Tests Positive For Coronavirus, on Ventilator Support Battling Severe Acute Respiratory Distress.

The BMC runs four multispeciality hospitals, 16 peripheral hospitals and many maternity centers and dispensaries in the city.

Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, absence of class C and D employees was making the job of doctors and nurses difficult, BMC officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)