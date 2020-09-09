Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has exemptedBollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state, an official said.

Ranaut, who is currently in news because of the controversy over her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir and the BMC's demolition of `illegal' structures at her bungalow, arrived here earlier in the day.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Blocks 38 Facebook, 49 Twitter And 21 Youtube Accounts For Spreading Rumours About COVID-19.

A senior BMC official said she had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit.

"Since she is staying here for less than a week, she was exempted under the `short-term visitor category'," the officer told PTI.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Over Supreme Court's Decision on Maratha Quota.

According to BMC officials, Ranaut is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)