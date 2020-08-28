Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced the withdrawal of 10 per cent water cuts in the city starting August 29, after stock in dams exceeded 95 per cent.

As catchment areas received heavy rainfall, the stock in seven dams supplying water to the city increased to 95.19 per cent in the early hours of the day, an official from the civic body said.

Apart from Mumbai, water cuts will be withdrawn in Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal corporations and a few villages where the BMC supplies water, he said.

Earlier this month, the civic body had imposed 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai and later brought it down to 10 per cent after the stock in the dams rose over 85 per cent, the official said.

Poor rainfall in the catchment areas last month had resulted in less than 35 per cent water stock in seven lakes that supply 3,750 lakh million litre drinking water to the city.

According to the BMC, the seven dams have 13,77,690 million litre of water stock as on Friday.

