New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur for 14 days, till October 11.

She will now be produced before the court again on October 11. Gaganpreet Kaur was arrested in the Dhaula Kuan BMW Accident case.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Garg extended the judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur, who was produced before the court after the expiry of her judicial custody.

The court said that it will pronounce the order on the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur at 3.30 PM today.

On September 15, the Duty Judicial Magistrate had remanded Gaganpreet Kaur to two days' judicial custody. Thereafter, her judicial custody was extended for 10 days on September 17. The bail application of Gaganpreet Kaur is pending for an order today.

While remanding Gaganpreet Kaur to judicial custody, the court directed the jail authorities to provide proper medical care to her.

Earlier, Advocate Atul Kumar, counsel for the complainant, said that the arguments were completed and the matter has been fixed for orders.

Speaking to the media, Advocate Kumar stated that the CCTV footage was played in court, which showed how negligently and quickly the car was travelling at the time of the accident.

"We have filed the written arguments. CCTV footage was played in the court, and it was shown to the court that, as was being said yesterday by the accused, that the bike hit the car, is incorrect. It is the car that hit the bike. We showed how negligent and fast the car was. The BMW X5 has turtled and hit the motorcycle. The factual position is that the motorcycle was coming from behind. The BMW car was travelling at a high speed. It slowed down when it turned, and the bike came parallel to it, and then it hit the bike," he said.

"The statement of one of the eyewitnesses offered help, but the lady refused help from the ambulance. The lady deliberately took the injured to her own nursing home. The help that could have been available to the injured was deprived in a very calculated manner by the lady to save herself from the legal consequences," he said.

Delhi police have invoked section related to 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' among other sections against her. In this accident case, one person, namely Navjot Singh, had died. He was working as a deputy secretary in the Ministry of Finance. (ANI)

