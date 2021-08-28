Muzaffarnagar, Aug 28 (PTI) Two men were found dead in separate incidents here Saturday, police said.

Mintu (26), who had been missing from his house for two days, was found hanging with a tree in Wazirabad village Saturday that falls under Bhopa police station.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police said, adding the reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

In the second incident, the body of a man named, Nilu, was found on a railway track near Mansurpur.

Police are investigating both the cases.

