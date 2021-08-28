Patna, August 28: The Admit Card for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Competitive Admission Test (CAT)-2021 in Bihar has been released on Saturday. The hall tickets have been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). Candidates who have applied for Bihar ITICAT 2021 can visit the official site at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Click here for the direct link to download the ITICAT Admit Card 2021.

Candidates can also rectify the errors in the ITICAT Admit Card 2021. Once the hall ticket is downloaded, the candidates should check all details mentioned on it and if there is any kind of error in the details, then they should contact the Examination controller BCECE Board Office, IAS Union Bhawan, near Patna airport. The candidates can make the corrections in the ITICAT Admit Card 2021 from August 28 to 31, 2021 from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Bihar ITI Admit Card 2021; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

Candidates have to visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to download the admit card online.

to download the admit card online. On the website, click on the ITICAT Admit Card download link.

A new page would open where candidates have to enter the login credentials like registration number and date of birth or email address and password.

The Bihar ITICAT Admit Card will displayed on the screen.

Click to print or you can save it also for the future by downloading it.

The Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (I.T.I.C.A.T.)-2021 will be conducted on September 5, 2021, which is a Sunday. The ITICAT exam in Bihar is conducted for granting admissions in various ITI trade in various colleges across the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2021 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).